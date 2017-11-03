Teenage vandals arrested in Cotati

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

Two Rohnert Park residents were arrested late Sunday afternoon in Cotati near the Highway 101 sound barrier for felony graffiti vandalism after spraying the barrier wall near the Maple Avenue cul-de-sac, according to a Cotati Police Department press release.

Sergeant Craig Guydan responded to a call after the Cotati Police Department received a resident report of vandalism in progress. Allegedly the two 18-year-old suspects who are students at Sonoma State University were spraying the sound barrier wall with aerosol paint upon Sergeant Guydans’ arrival.

According to the press release, the vandals had parked by the 76 gas station on Gravenstein Highway and walked to the location from their car.

Ethan Zogg, one of the vandals, admitted to previously spraying the same location and that he informed his roommate, the other vandal Marco Polanco-Gruszynski of the tagging location.

“The graffiti tag monikers were, EOPc and SRD,” and “Also tagged ‘SSU’ on the sound barrier wall,” the press release stated.

Damages are estimated to be around “a couple thousand dollars,” Zogg told Sergeant Guydan during the arrest.

The pair were booked into Sonoma County Jail and released after their $10,000 bail was posted.