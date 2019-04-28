Teen arrested for shooting at RP

Update - Teen arrested for shooting at Rohnert Park

On Sunday, April 21, Rohnert Park Police began investigating a report of an 18-year-old male that went into a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim stated he had been at a party and he got into a dispute with three other males when they tried to steal a backpack from the victim’s friend. When the victim tried to stop the suspects from taking the backpack, one of the males shot the victim in the leg and then the suspects fled with some of the property from the backpack. The party was determined to have been at a residence in the 5000 block of Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park and the victim and his friends had seen it advertised on Social Media.

When Rohnert Park Detectives spoke with the victim, he provided a nickname he had heard for the suspect who was believed to be a gang member from Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa Police’s Gang Crimes Detectives were contacted and they provided the identity of the suspect as a 16-year-old Santa Rosa gang member based on his street name. The victim was then able to positively identify the 16-year-old as the person who shot him. At approximately 9:49 p.m. April 21, a Santa Rosa Police Officer came across the 16-year-old suspect sitting in a car in Santa Rosa. When the Officer contacted the suspect he found a loaded handgun in the car. The suspect was taken into custody and Santa Rosa Police contacted Rohnert Park Police. The suspect was brought back to Rohnert Park for further investigation and the gun in his possession matched the description of the gun that the victim said the suspect shot him with.

After the suspect was interviewed, he was booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall. The suspect was charged with Robbery and Assault with a Firearm on the Rohnert Park case, as well as Possessing a Loaded Firearm in a vehicle, being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition, and Providing False Identification by Santa Rosa Police. The suspect’s name is not being released due his age. Rohnert Park Detectives are still trying to identify the subjects who the suspect was with at the time of the robbery and shooting, as well as others who were present at the party. Anyone who was at the party where this shooting occurred, or who has any information about what happened is asked to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety’s Investigations Bureau at (707) 584-2630 or rpdpsinvestigations@rpcity.org.