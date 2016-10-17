Technology girls building for strong soccer future

By: Dave Williams

The present seems to be pretty good for the Technology High girls’ soccer team, but the future is very promising.

The Titans’ soccer program, now in its fifth season (fourth under coach Melissa Knoll), has players good enough to compete with the likes of perennial North Central League II powers Sonoma Academy and St. Vincent. The biggest concern, according to Knoll, is a lack of depth.

“We’re not very deep…we didn’t get as many girls coming out and some who were here last year quit,” Knoll said. “I’m worried about just not having a bench. But I am excited about the players I have and excited about being able to compete with the top teams in our league.”

If the Titans are to challenge for the NCL II title, they’ll have to grow up in a hurry. The Titans have only one senior on the roster, with underclassmen making up the bulk of their key performers.

“I have a very young team, which is good and bad,” Knoll said.

The drawback is simply time, or lack thereof, on the field. But the upside is, Knoll says, “I get to keep them a couple more years and we can build off that. To me, every new season’s the most exciting and I expect a little more from the girls than the year before.”

Knoll is counting on returning sweeper Katie Miller to play at a high level. She said as Miller goes, so goes the Titans.

Knoll also said freshman Ellie Garcia is strong at the forward position as are the two midfielders, Aveen Dulai and Faith Fredlund. She also called sophomore Danielle Baker “a fantastic goalie.”

Technology is 2-1 this season, including a victory over Piner of the Sonoma County League.

Technology has come a long way in five years. In the early days of the program, the Titans could barely field a team, Knoll says.

“We were lucky to get 11 players…had to beg girls to play even if they had no soccer knowledge,” she said. “As the years have gone by, players have done well and that’s attracted more people to come out. And our philosophy of actually playing as a possession team has helped us.”