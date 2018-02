The Technology Middle School boys 7th-grade basketball team went undefeated this season at 14-0. Their average margin of victory was 30 points per game. And they were led by Isaac Candelaria who averaged 30 points, 15 rebounds and 8 steals per game and Sailasa Vadrawale who averaged 12 points, 8 assists, and 6 steals per game. Photo courtesy Tenisha Proctor