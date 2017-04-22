Technology High students undertake a worthy cause

By: Irene Hilsendager

One day while sitting in government class, Lucy Davis was thinking what she could do to fulfill her service hours before graduation. Many ideas swirled through her head and with a few words of encouragement from Miss Nelson, she and several other students hit upon the idea of cleaning up a creek.

Because of legal issues while raising money for a project on a school campus, they had to form a club and establish president, vice president, secretary and treasurer positions. While ideas were being tossed around, many of the group decided to help everybody and cleaning a creek would be a happy thing to do. Lucy enjoys helping with anything. A tutoring program has been set up at Lawrence Jones Middle school with Lucy more or less spear-heading it.

The young women and men, seniors at Technology High School, stated that doing service above self makes you grow as a person and a lot of fun while doing so. These individuals have lofty goals. Lucy Davis will be attending BYU in Idaho, Zoey Grant has enlisted in the Marine Corps and will be leaving October 9 for Paris Island in North Carolina. Roger Chevalier has enrolled in an engineering program at San Louis Obispo.

During a class with Dr. Joe Imel, one of the students saw a plaque that said Educator of the Year, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati. Every student was shocked that Dr. Joe had never mentioned that he had received an award. Dr. Imel never tooted his own horn but the students loved him dearly.

In December when the project was finally in full swing, it was decided that the clean-up of Crane Creek would be in honor of Dr. Imel whose anniversary of his sudden passing was looming near. Lucy was very worried that no one would show up for the cause: 85 people pitched in to spread gravel along trails that were very much in need of work as the winter rains had devastated some parts of the trails, fencing had to be pulled and repaired along the creek and wire cages had to be cleaned off while protecting native species of plants.

The students commented that bad things happen all of the time but the community always finds a way to rally together and see a bright light and get excited about new things to come.

All of the funds raised for this project were put to good use. A bench was purchased to set near the creek in honor of Dr. Joe Imel. Other monies collected were given to the Science lab at Technology High School and the remaining currency was given to the Dr. Joe Imel scholarship.

Crane Creek Regional Park has swaying grasslands and many stands of beautiful oak and other trees. Most of the ridges have “eye-popping” views of Rohnert Park and in the spring, fields of wild poppies envelope the many acres of the park. Through the middle of all of this acreage, flows Crane Creek along with bay, buckeye and several other species of trees.