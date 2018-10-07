Technology High receives two awards

By: Irene Hilsendager

Technology High School located on the SSU campus, was started in 1999 with Adam Littlefield as the first principal. Tech High was a collaboration between the school district, Sonoma State University and a few local tech companies as a way of providing students with career focused skills.

Littlefield was very excellent at writing huge grants for the school along with bonds and Hewlett-Packard donated many things, even computers.

Tech High offers project based hands on learning and most of the students work in groups and are able to think and solve problems outside of the box. The school allows the students from all over Sonoma and Marin Counties to think creativity and celebrate each achievement.

There have been six unique principals through the existence of Tech High: Littlefield, Dormer, Harris, Mimms, Stephan and Mawhinney. The staff is a motivated group that is dedicated to the students and teaches to the best of their abilities.

During the 2019-2020 school year, Tech High will be leaving the SSU campus and moving to the Waldo Rohnert Intermediate School site at 550 Bonnie Ave. The staff and students are anxiously awaiting more rooms with very updated science and computer labs.

With 326 students this sounds like a huge transfer. The Waldo parking lot will be re-configured to accommodate students and staff parking spaces.

Technology High was featured in U.S. News and World Report as America’s Best High School for 2018. Their other award was for being in the top 10 for SAT scores.

The neighborhoods of the A and B section of Rohnert Park will welcome Technology High School into their neighborhoods, but they are also concerned about more noise and much more traffic in the area.