April 23, 2018
Technology High School relocates

By: Paul Gullixson
April 20, 2018

Sonoma State University announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with Technology High School to move from its current location at Sonoma State University to  the Waldo Rohnert campus at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.

Since its opening in 1999, Tech High, a science math and engineering college preparatory magnet school, has made its home in Sonoma State University’s Salazar Hall. The move will allow SSU to use the high school’s 12 classrooms and two computer labs during the upcoming renovation of Stevenson Hall.

“We have grown with Tech High over the years and have been proud to have been a part of the development of this distinguished high school,” said Sonoma State President Judy K. Sakaki. “We are pleased that this agreement allows us to continue the close relationship we have had with the high school and its accomplished students.”

The district’s tentative plan is to relocate Tech High to Waldo Rohnert Park Elementary School for the 2019-20 school year. 

Robert A. Haley, superintendent of the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, said in a statement that the school has outgrown its space at Salazar Hall and that this will allow the school to address its needs for shop facilities, classroom space and open areas for physical education. 

“We believe this agreement and plan is in the best interest of the district as a whole and our community,” he said. “Sonoma State University has been, and will continue to be, a great partner with us.”

Under the agreement, Technology High School students will continue to have access to certain SSU facilities for designated activities. The school also will maintain connections with the SSU School of Education and the Department of Engineering.

According to Joyce Lopes, SSU’s Vice President for Administration and Finance and Chief Financial Officer, the relocation will free up space for classrooms and offices that have to be relocated as part of the renovation of Stevenson Hall, one of the two oldest buildings on campus. 

Stevenson is currently home to such departments as the School of Education, School of Business and Economics and School of Social Sciences as well as the President’s Office and other administrative offices. All of these will need to be relocated as part of the modernization project, which is expected to begin in the fall of 2019.