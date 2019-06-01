Tech support refund scam

You may know about the tech support scam, where you get a call or pop-up about a virus on your computer and need to give someone remote access to “fix” the problem. Now there’s a refund twist to this scam. Scammers call, explaining you bought a tech protection plan in the past and that the vendor is going out of business and owes you a refund. Scammers might ask for your bank account information or for remote access to your computer, which leaves you vulnerable to further fraud. If you get a call like this, hang up and report it to the AARP Fraud Watch Network. Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam. Call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 1-877-908-3360 to report a scam or get help if you’ve fallen victim.