Tech soccer announces 2017 Most Valuable Players – Team and league

By: JC Newman

Technology High Soccer announces their team MVPs.

In girls’ soccer, the team voted the Most Valuable Player honor to be awarded to two players:

Kayli Worden, jersey #13, a junior.

“Coach said to nominate a person you couldn’t play without, someone who would change the game.”

Miranda Amezcua Espinoza, jersey #22, a sophomore.

“I was actually really surprised because I didn’t know they were going to give two MVPS, so I was like, Oh! I think it was nice to see the team kinda saw you as that person, that you were eligible for this award.”

Tech girls’ soccer hold rankings of 645 nationally and a ranking of 5 in the state and succeeded in entering into the NCS Division 1 Soccer Championships games competing into the quarterfinals.

In Boys soccer the MVP is awarded to Anthony Ditizio, jersey #11, a senior.

“I just worked hard everyday, practiced and got better and over the last four years I just improved.”

Tech boys’ soccer team played in NCS Division 2 playoffs for the first time and advanced to compete into the quarterfinals. They reached rankings of 3221 nationally and 36 in the state.

Additionally, Tech girls’ soccer boasts the NCS Division 1 League Most Valuable Player 2017- Kayli Worden, who also plays basketball and softball.

“My coach proposed me as MVP for the league and all the other coaches voted upon it. There were only two people out of eight teams nominated, [me and] another girl from St. Vincent.”