Tech girls power past Mustangs

Six players on Technology High’s softball team had multiple-hit games as the Titans breezed past host Middletown 13-0 on March 30.

The Titans’ onslaught was enough to have the game called after five innings because of softball’s 10-run rule. Technology improved to 6-2 overall.

Senior Morgan Cummesky drove in three runs on 2-for-4 hitting and she also scored once. Freshman Annie Brassfield was 3 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored, while sophomore Kayli Worden was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBI and three runs scored. Sophomore Danielle Baker was 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored, and senior Miranda Pokorny was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBI. Freshman Imani Bell had two hits in four at-bats, scored a run and drove in one.

Technology’s next game is today, April 7, at home against Potter Valley at 4 p.m. at Technology Middle School.