Tech boys drop two NCLII contests

Calvin Jenkins’ 19 points and his team’s fourth-quarter total of 26 points were not enough to get the Technology High varsity boys’ basketball team past St. Vincent in a North Central League II contest on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Technology Middle School in Rohnert Park.

The Mustangs had built a fairly comfortable 25-14 halftime lead over the Titans. But it was the third quarter that sealed it as the Titans could only score one point on a free throw as the Mustangs stretched their lead to 38-15 heading into the fourth.

The loss dropped the Titans to 8-16 overall and 3-9 in the NCL II, while the Mustangs improved to 16-9 overall and 10-3 in league play.

Rincon Valley Christian 48 Technology 23

The Titans started out strong in their matchup with the Eagles by jumping out to a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but cold shooting in the second and third quarters proved too costly.

The Titans scored only two points in both the second and third quarters and were outscored by the Eagles 25-4 during that span to fall behind 33-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

Max Orloff was the top scorer and only Titan to reach double figures with 11 points.

Technology closes out the season with a 7 p.m. home game tonight against Tomales at Technology Middle School.