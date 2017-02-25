Tech Science Fair champ

Lucas Duckworth won first place for the ninth-grade class at the Technology High Science Fair for his project, which scientifically determined if there was a reaction time difference between hand and foot response times. He had each test subject press a pedal connected to a small computing device each time they saw a screen change from one color to another. They each repeated the test 10 times, using their hands and 10 times using their feet. Based on the data Duckworth collected, he determined the difference was not statistically significant, but the hand was 7 milliseconds faster than the foot.

