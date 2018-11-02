Tech High’s warm clothing drive huge success

By: Stephanie Derammelaere

The homeless in our county will be a little warmer this winter thanks to a hugely successful blanket and warm clothing drive organized by Technology High School’s Associated Student Body class. At the time of this writing over 1,100 items have already been collected – amazing considering the school’s relatively small student population of about 330 students. “The students in ASB [the Associated Student Body] class this year really wanted to focus on service and giving back to the community,” says Holly Campos, Associated Student Body Advisor for Technology High School. “We have our theme of good vibes only, so one of the aspects that we wanted to draw on was how can we collect items for those in need when the weather starts to turn cold? The students first wanted to have a sock drive, to correspond with the annual “Socktober” event that many individuals and organizations across the country participate in to help bring socks – one of the most needed and least donated items – to homeless shelters. However, they decided to expand the scope of the donation drive to include other clothing items to help keep the homeless warm. After getting the word out to their peers and posting requests on social media and in the school newsletter, the clothing drive began with astounding results. The first week of Oct. the drive concentrated on blankets, getting 113 donated; the second week they collected socks, amassing a whopping 740 pairs; the third week focused on scarves, gloves and beanies, receiving 237 items and the fourth week students brought in 80 jackets. “For such a little school the turnout has been so amazing,” says Campos. “I can’t even believe it!” The items are being donated to Redwood Gospel Mission and will be presented to people in need at their Great Thanksgiving Banquet the day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 21. This large annual event is held at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and features not only food and clothing for those in need, but services such as free haircuts, manicures, facials and flu shots. Some of the ASB students are planning to volunteer at the event. “They [the students] are excited to help in any way that they can,” says Campos. “They want to help. It was totally student driven - I’m really proud of them.” Next month the group plans to hold a canned food drive, with other activities in future months still to be determined. Members of the public are encouraged to help in the donation drives and warm clothing items can still be dropped off at Technology High School. Socks must be new, but other clothing items and blankets can be new or gently used.