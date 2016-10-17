Tech High girls make strong soccer showing

Technology High’s girls soccer team has been enjoying a solid season thus far, as it has forged a 7-2-1 mark in the North Central League II and is 11-4-1 overall.

In the last month, the Titans have recorded six victories (one by forfeit) against two losses and one tie. The last time Technology took the field, the Titans suffered a 5-0 loss to powerful Sonoma Academy of Santa Rosa, which is unbeaten this season and leads the NCL II with a 10-0 record.

Technology is in third place, behind Sonoma Academy and St. Vincent de Paul of Petaluma. The Titans, who played St. Vincent de Paul to a 1-1 draw on Sept. 15, get another crack at the Mustangs when they host them on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The Titans travel north to face Roseland University Prep in Santa Rosa today. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

Technology was scheduled to host crosstown rival Credo High today at 4:30 p.m.