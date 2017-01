The Technology High team, represented here by Erazmus Bish, Theo Kell, and Kobe Weinstein, won first place and the “Genius Programing” award in the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) challenge. They made a system that takes a document sent to an email address and automatically prints the document. The team members not photographed are Austin Tran, Elija Hansen, Jacob Slater, Lauren McCullough, Jordan Chiang, Katie Olson, Nathan Berger and Iain Rogers.

Robert Grant