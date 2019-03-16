Tech High Interact Camp-2010

By: Irene Hilsendager

Six members of the Technology High School Interact Club recently attended the Interact Leadership Camp at alliance Redwoods. The weekend long camp began with mixer games for the more than 150 Interact Club members from 21 clubs from Petaluma to Fortuna.

While at the camp, these students shared methods of raising money, recruiting and retaining members and shared their international and local projects.

During break-out sessions, they participated in archery, a zip-line, volleyball tournament and leap of faith which required the camper to climb a redwood tree onto a platform, leap to a trapeze and “relay” down on a line.

Interact Club President-Elect Kevin Miller stated they all love camp this year and really enjoyed getting to know kids from other clubs and were inspired by the activities the other clubs are doing.

Technology High School Interact Club has approximately 30 members and meets Thursdays at the school during lunch.

