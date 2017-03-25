55F
Gallery
E-edition
Archives
Sports
March 25, 2017
Home
News
Education
RCHS 50th
Local
Police Logs
News Briefs
Community
History
Kids & Pets
Magnified
Event Calendar
Letters
Obituaries
Rohnert Park-Cotati Library
Sports
Youth Sports
Sonoma State
Rancho Cotate
Lawrence E. Jones
Sportsmens Report
Technology
Columns
Jud Snyder
Thomas D. Elias
George Malkemus
Scott Sheldon
Ken Weise
Julie Ann Soukoulis
Steven Campbell
Darrin Jenkins
Dawn Dolan
Lifestyle
Engagement
Weddings
Birth Announcements
Entertainment
Home & Garden
Health
Homes
Business
Real Estate
Finance
More Stories
Rancho girls come up short
SSU softball duo honored by CCAA
Cross country standouts
SSU baseball sweeps San Marcos
World’s fastest lemons
Titans roll to victory
Titans topple Credo
Cal Ripken Baseball Opening Day 2017
Battle for the ball
Wearing her game face
SSU falls in NCAA tourney opener
Cougars lacrosse squad downs Trojans
CYO champs
SSU takes tourney opener
Credo Tech Baseball
By: Robert Grant
March 24, 2017
Technology High’s Roi Ochoa slides home safely as Credo pitcher Claude Pepe tries to tag him out at home during the Titans’ victory last week in a non-league matchup played at Technology Middle School in Rohnert Park.