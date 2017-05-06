Teachers make a difference

Tuesday afternoon, on the corner of Commerce and Rohnert Park Expressway, a group of teachers wearing red clothes, ringing cow bells and demonstrating that for the California Teacher Association, May 1 was a statewide day of action giving unwavering support for all students, families and immigrants. Each one professed to wanting a safe place for education.

May 1 has always been historically linked to workers’ rights. On May 1, 1886 the U.S. Federation of Organized Trade and Labor Union ruled that an 8-hour work day would be a full and legal work day. May 1 still continuously proclaims to be a national day of action to raise awareness about immigration rights and the need to keep families together as they fight for a better life. One teacher made a comment “We will not be silent. Public education is a civil right.

Photo by Irene Hilsendager