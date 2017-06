Technology Middle School had a rally for special teacher

Friday May 26. It will be a memorable day for Megan Lesser, a special education teacher at Technology Middle School. Mix 104.9 radio station and SPOE, Sonoma County Office of Education surprised Lesser with a tremendous roar of greetings and “We love you Miss Lesser” in the gymnasium. She was nominated by her peers and received the honor of being “Teacher of the Month” with a special plaque and a stipend in the amount of $400.

Irene Hilsendager