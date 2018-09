Thomas Page Academy, Cotati’s Transitional Kindergarten - Grade 8 school, had their first assembly of the year! Both Principal Lopez and Assistant Lynzie Brodhun are new to the school year. With great excitement they came together as an entire school community spanning 10 grade levels! They “wrapped” up the assembly with a toilet paper race. The first team to use up the entire roll on their team’s teacher won – it was the Kindergarten team for the win!

Courtesy of Thomas Page Academy