Taylor named SR Symphony development director

The Santa Rosa Symphony has announced the return of Ben Taylor as development director. Taylor has more than 10 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, with a focus on program design and building community relationships. He has been music director for the Albany Community Chorus and the Unitarian-Universalist Congregation of Santa Rosa.

This is not Taylor’s first time serving the symphony. Taylor worked in the symphony’s education department for 12 years, lastly as director of education.

Taylor is also an accomplished composer, his works being performed across North America and China by ensembles such as the Cleveland Chamber Symphony, Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra, Festival Choir of Madison (WI) and the Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra.

He has also sung tenor in Philharmonia Baroque, Berkeley Symphony, Sonoma Bach and the Folger Consort.

Taylor said of his new position, “I am thrilled. It feels like coming home to family. It’s very comfortable.”

When asked what it felt like to be coming back to the Santa Rosa Symphony, but in a different role, Taylor said, “It’s odd and delightful.”