Tawasha’s 36 points sparks Technology’s rout of Tomales

Jacob Tawasha poured in a game-high 36 points in leading Technology High School boys’ basketball team to an impressive 74-53 road win at Tomales on Friday, Jan. 13.

Tawasha was particularly torrid from the 3-point line, as he made three from beyond the arc. Teammates Calvin Jenkins and Neil Morris also reached double figures with 10 points apiece.

The victory improves Technology to 2-2 in the North Central League II and 7-9 overall. The Titans return to the court tonight, Jan. 20, for a road game against St. Vincent de Paul in Petaluma. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The Titans have a home game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, against Upper Lake at 7 p.m. It will be played in the Technology Middle School gymnasium, located at 7165 Burton Ave., in Rohnert Park.