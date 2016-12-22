Taking a journey back to the days of July 1973

By: Irene Hilsendager

Does anyone remember the Meander Inn located at 8591 La Plaza? In July of 1973, the owner, Charles Langben, heard some rustling in the front of the business and when he went to the front, the only thing he saw was his cash register open with a towel stuck inside and $259 cash missing.

At the address of 8478 Lombard, a man named William Rels reported a large loss, as someone had entered his car and escaped with tools worth $500.

There was a Teddy Bear Wash and Dry at 129 Southwest Blvd., and someone burglarized the dollar bill changer and $140 was missing.

Someone at 55 Arlen Drive reported that an unwanted person has visited her apartment and a $100 camera was stolen.

Out at 9020 Water Road, someone came home and discovered that all of her stereo equipment including the speakers and radio had been stolen with the value being placed at $350.

• Do you think the police departments were on vacation that week?

That same month, the Rohnert Park Lions Club installed new officers at the Carriage House. Sixty Lions, wives and guests turned out for the festivities, which included the initiation of the newest dentist in town, Dr. George G. Henley. New officers installed were Robert E. Dennett, James P. Pekkain, Orville A. Coyler, Gordon T. Adam, William E. Ostrand, George S. Rohe, William D. Reynolds, Ronald E. Rasmussen and Marvin Dillon, James Brog, Donald R. Cook and Paul C. Percy.

• Did you know in 1972 Rohnert Park was served by only four elementary schools?

The Cotati Elementary School District and also the Petaluma High School District served Cotati and Rohnert Park.

Schools in the Cotati district were Waldo Rohnert, John Reed, Cotati and Thomas Page. Cotati served grades kindergarten through third while Thomas Page handled grades four through six. The other two schools handled grades K-6.

Jim Davidson was the superintendent of the Cotati District with new offices at 6750 Commerce Blvd., in the same building as was city hall.

Cotati trustees would meet on the first and third Tuesdays with Andy Camozzi as the president of the board. Other members were Tony Carbone, Gloria Garrett, Susan Appleton and Maurice Fredericks.

The Cotati School was located at 216 School St. Thomas Page was on Madrone with Paul Percy being the principal for both schools.

Waldo Rohnert had Dick Lyman as principal and John Reed with Orville Colyer serving as principal.

Rohnert Park Jr. High and Rancho Cotate High School served the upper grades with both being in the Petaluma High School District. Lesly H. Meyer was the superintendent and the office being in Petaluma. Robert Daggett was the principal of Rancho Cotate and Ralph Azcevedo served as principal of Rohnert Park Junior High.

• Does anyone remember the Redwood Estates?

According to an ad it was listed as Redwood Estates designed for special people, mature people, people that appreciated the good things in life and they sold for only $15,795. Small print told me it was an adult mobile home neighborhood located at 6401 Country Club Dr., eight miles south of Santa Rosa, which makes me believe it could be Valley Village Mobile Home Park.