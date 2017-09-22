Take the less traveled road for a scenic Napa daytrip

By: Bill Hanson

Sportman’s report:

There is a drive, a day trip really, up through Chalk Hill into Napa County that is worth your attention. We are blessed with so many beautiful and scenic vistas in the North Bay, you might be hard pressed to pick a favorite. Many short day trips, are seasonal, meaning they are too treacherous in winter, think of the narrow coast highway north of Jenner. A very beautiful drive in good weather, in winter it is best left to the locals.

One cherished day trip is driving the loop from Rohnert Park, north on the 101 highway. Take the main Windsor exit and turn right at the bottom of the ramp onto Old Redwood Highway. About a mile east is Pleasant Road, it only goes left and there is a signal. Go another mile on Pleasant Road to the end of Chalk Hill Road, turn left and prepare for a drive through some of the best scenery in the county. This time of the year, the flush of summer growth is over for the trees and wild grasses. The road tracks through overhanging canopies of Eucalyptus, Pepperwood and live and deciduous Oaks. They have a deep, natural perfume that changes with the seasons. This year the exceptional number of very hot days has brought fall a bit early to the wild. If forced to pick one smelly tree over the others the Bay Trees, Pepperwood to the locals and Myrtle to Oregonians, gives off an exotic scent unique to the species.

Couple that with the lush odor of a creek bottom along the road and you will need to pull over and have a couple of snorts. Chalk Hill Road is planted with lots and lots of grape vines, they offer a beautiful visual but they are virtually without scent until they drop their leaves in November, then you can get a whiff of leaf decay, not as yucky as it sounds.

At the north end, Chalk Hill ‘T’s’ into Highway 29 at the edge of Alexander Valley with a forked terminus, take the right-hand option and pick up Highway 29 East. After a few miles of twisting, narrow road you enter Knights Valley, a very beautiful spot that few are aware of. Breathtaking views of Mount St. Helena and hand-made stone walls line the road. You will pass the turnoff to Smiths Trout Farm on Ida Canyon road, another day trip you will love. On the western slope of Mt. St. Helena is an idyllic setting, your kids can catch as many trout as they want or until you go broke.

After passing the Tubbs Lane turnoff to go over the mountain to Lake County, the highway becomes a more commonly traveled road. From here on you will drive past many world famous vineyards, some with artistic entry gates, others, Gothic stone castles, all a delight to see. The wine they produce and the beautiful setting draw in tourists like moths to a light-bulb and it’s in our back yard. The Old Bale Mill on the right, after passing Calistoga is a living history museum. On weekends the mill is operational, the staff grind grains in the heavy stone wheels which are powered by a lovingly restored water-wheel. You can purchase ground grains in the shop and enjoy eating history at home. My great-grandfather was a pioneer in that part of the Napa Valley and bought his flour and grains there. Back then it was not a tourist attraction but a necessary utility. The mill is family friendly and a delight to visit for all ages.

Driving south on the highway you pass through the Victorian beauty that is the town of St. Helena, there are many fine shops and restaurants. As a kid my favorite was the A & W for a root beer and a submarine sandwich.

As you quickly pass through the town of Napa, the road becomes a real highway. Just south of town, before the road crosses the Napa River, you turn to the right-on highway 12 and Sonoma, another touristy stop if you are not already maxed out with pretty towns, historic buildings, wine shops and vineyards. From there you will find your way back to the beautiful town of Rohnert Park. It sits near the edge of a broad, flat plane that is like a huge, flat salad bowl, its sides form the coastal range to the west and the Mayacamas to the east form the opposite side. This broad plane was, in the era when commerce moved by horse, much like an oil patch today, the hay grown here fed the horses of the Bay Area and made the land under our feet a valuable resource. The entire loop from home back to home is about three hours if you don’t stop, which is near impossible. This drive is an excellent loop to take your out-of-town visitors on a truly unique day trip drive, a secret known only to locals.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.