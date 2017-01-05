TMS design lab opens new world for students

By: Isabella Giovenazzo

Teacher Andrew Harper surprised, impressed by students’ level of creativity and ingenuity

Technology Middle School is moving forward in their expansion of classes and curriculum with the remodel of what was once a facility for district maintenance into a new design lab.

Mr. Andrew Harper, the school’s 8th-grade science teacher, explained the most difficult aspect for the new plans was in finding an alternate facility for maintenance, but once that was accomplished the entire room was cleaned and inspected for hazardous materials.

“Any needed mitigation took place, (and then) the room was painted, and furniture, work stations and tables were put in place,” Harper said.

New technology installed

New technology was also installed, which all contributes, as Harper points out, “...to allow students and teachers access to the necessary equipment and materials to complete projects.”

Most of the construction work was done over this past summer so classes were not interrupted. Money for the remodel, including furniture and equipment, was provided by Measure B, a Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District bond issue that was authorized by voters in 2014 to help with upgrades and improvements at local schools. Any future funding needs for the design lab will come from the district and the school itself to keep the curriculum going.

Why build a design lab?

Technology Middle School is a “project-based” learning school where, as posted on their website: “Our students experience real-world applied learning that will prepare them for high school and beyond as productive members of society.”

According to Harper, “This space allows students to engage in real world problem-solving experiences and deepens (their) content knowledge.”

In a project-based learning environment, students take more responsibility for their own learning through collaboration and planning with other students, using research and reasoning to find solutions for complex issues.

A study done by Purdue University in 2013 found that as students shifted from a traditional class structure of dependency on the teacher for learning to a collaborative effort, they became more motivated and comfortable with engaging, thinking and taking responsibility for autonomous performance; also, questioning the teacher as a clarifying source rather than as a controlled, sole-embodiment of knowledge.

Harper has seen this firsthand.

Level of creativity, ingenuity surprising

“Quite a few of my students have surprised me with their level of creativity and ingenuity,” Harper said. “I am constantly impressed by what they come up with for their projects. What is really cool about the class is the fact that students can pursue their own interests, and I think they put more effort into the projects because they stem from things that they are passionate about.”

Most of all, Harper expressed his excitement with the sense of possibility that the new design lab brings.

“I am curious about what projects the students will design and build that will become a part of not only the design lab but the campus, in general,” Harper said. “I am filled with a sense of possibility, and I truly believe that with innovative new classes like the design lab we, together as a school, can do amazing things.”