THS creativity shines on Goldberg Night

By: Isabella Giovenazzo

There was palpable energy and excitement as soon as you entered the bustling hallway at Technology High on Thursday night in Rohnert Park. Rows of tables lined the walls for the annual Rube Goldberg Night, an event where students showcase the results of a month-long project taking an idea from a written blueprint to a working “machine.”

Rube Goldberg, a Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist and inventor of complicated machines that did simple tasks, was so well-known for his creations that the word “Goldbergian” was actually added to the dictionary in the early 20th century as an adjective used to describe something as complex, impractical and “contrived with inept and excessive intricacy.”

Goldberg was a graduate from UC Berkeley with a degree in engineering, and the machines he conceptualized were forays into the ridiculous. His ideas were the mastermind behind the popular game of Mousetrap and combined multiple working parts to enable simple tasks such as utilizing a hot air balloon and a water wheel to wipe your mouth with a napkin, or using an elaborate construction of steps and gears to turn on a blender.

Effective teaching tool

For the instructors, Greg Weaver and Chris Steffens, Goldberg’s crazy contraptions have been an effective way to teach new students in science and engineering how to integrate and apply functions from physics and structural engineering into a working model. Their classes presented more than 20 different projects for the judges.

“It’s an engaging way to get students involved in their education and in their learning. To give them a project that gets them interested,” Weaver explained.

Students were placed into groups and given options to choose from, which had to include a certain outcome; the new one this year being: crack an egg into a frying pan.

Many kids attempted this new challenge, including a booth by the front where Miranda Amezcua Espinoza, Gabriel Bahena, Clare Cotter and Porter Brookston were demonstrating their work as parents looked on.

“Basically each table was assigned as a group to work with each other. For the first part we brainstormed on what we wanted our project to do and different ways it would look like,” Bahena said.

Then they were responsible for constructing a working model.

Useful lesson in life

According to Cotter, “It was a pretty fun project, except for the part where we were doing the lab work. It was always hard to thread the holes and tie the string, and get everything just right, but eventually we pulled through and it was pretty fun at the end.” She admits this was an important lesson that would be useful for life, and also described another aspect she gained from the whole process, “It was also pretty fun to get to learn how to build stuff and to see your thoughts become real. At first you’re just writing stuff on paper and then at the end you get to see your thought process actually working. That’s pretty cool.”

Espinoza described it as a good project where everyone learned how to work together as a team, and Porter’s favorite part: “Getting it done.”

These lessons were echoed by other groups like the one Travis Jenkins was in. His team’s Dr. Seuss themed “Green Eggs and Sandwich” machine was a sandwich maker which gave them plenty of roadblocks to overcome. Their determination was reminiscent of the kind that Dr. Seuss had when he took on a bet that he couldn’t write a book using only 50 words, resulting in the now infamous “Green Eggs and Ham.” Jenkins says, “There were lots of challenges with things that wouldn’t work. We would fix it and then later on it wouldn’t work again.”

Learning patience

One of his teammates, Omar Kanaana, agreed, “It taught patience, I guess.”

Next to their project was an elaborately decorated machine that, much like the Green Eggs sandwich maker, used an extensive array of ramps and pulleys that were constructed to pour water over a potted plant. Two team members on this project, Katerina Saschin and Pinkeo Phongsa, agreed this was definitely an engaging process. Phongsa shared one thing she gained through it all, “Learning to cooperate with people, because it’s not exactly the easiest thing when you’ve gotta work with new people.”

These concepts were also expounded by senior Jordan Hartwick, who helps with projects in Weaver’s class during free periods in his schedule.

Freshmen finding their way

“One of the most amazing parts as a senior was to watch the freshmen realize they did something wrong and find the best way to fix it,” Hartwick said. “There were problems that I couldn’t solve. The groups definitely worked [well] together with even separate groups working together just trying to help each other out.”

Life lessons for sure! And, as everyone held their breath to hear the winners of the contest, Weaver made the announcement, thanking all the parents for their involvement in supporting the kids. The winning group was a team of four who were not new to having their assignments achieve notice. Previously having won a contest for creating a tower out of straw that was the strongest of all the contenders, their new project, “Brock’s Bathroom Splash Zone Pokemon Edition” machine was a contraption built to squeeze toothpaste onto a toothbrush. The students constructed 11 steps to get from the starting point to the tube of toothpaste, each step having been meticulously crafted to perform an individual mechanical task to get there.

Stanislov Sarmadzhiev shared how they began, “Each of us made a blueprint, and then we just took elements from each of them.”

Tenacity is a must

Luna Rosenstein added, “We had to try three different designs. Any time we cut something, it just turned out so bad, for some reason. We learned a lot of patience.” Planning on becoming an artist after he graduates, Jaeden Baring talked about all the drawings he made for the final plans, and spoke of his work drilling and cutting all the wood for the frame. He agrees with teammate Sofia Flores as she echoes the earlier comments from students about the tenacity needed to complete such an assignment. In spite of what Stanislov described as being “a hot mess at times,” her advice to others is, “Even if it fails at first, just keep trying. Our boat wouldn’t go at first, but we figured out a way to make it work.”

And, work it did. Now they will go on to complete other projects that Weaver has planned for them, like making gliders, cardboard cars and boats. He is amazed by what his students come up with, and says, “It’s hard work; the kids are doing the best they can and ultimately they’re learning...they’re getting something out of it.”

What has he learned from his students?

“You know, as high as you raise the bar there’s going to be kids that meet it and go beyond,” he says, “One of my students just finished at UC Irvine and got what amounts to a full-ride scholarship to Vanderbilt University. She’s going to get her PhD in Biomedical Engineering.”

When asked, one of his students, Zoe Bull said what makes his class so successful, she explained, “What’s really great is that Weaver always connects with his students. He’s just really involved, and the rule that he has that you can’t work at home by yourself and you having a majority of your team there really helps. It really teaches you a lot about group projects.”

All students stay involved

Weaver has a rule that keeps every student involved, paying attention and accountable for a piece of the project, which is great, Zoe says, “...for that one nerdy kid in every group who (usually) gets most of the work piled on them.”

As the excitement was winding down and the students cleared out their booths, there was still an energy present of accomplishment and fun.

Principal Dawn Mawhinney seemed proud of the students after she took the time to see every single project booth.

She smiled as she said, “I’ve been watching them (work) for weeks. There’s the creative component: what do they want to do, how do they want it to look, how do they want it to work, but the fact that they have to tinker with it...the engineering, and the energy, and the force to get it to work...that’s the exciting part.” She was not a judge in the evening’s contest, but in her book, they’re all winners.