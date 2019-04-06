TAG building ribbon-cutting/dedication ceremony

The Board of Trustees of the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District and Interim Superintendent Dr. Tony Roehrick are inviting all community members, staff, parent/guardians and students to attend the official Rancho Cotate High School Ribbon Cutting and Dedication Ceremony for the new Theater, Academic, Gymnasium (TAG) building, Sat., April 27 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The ribbon cutting will be followed by dedication of the Henry J. Sarlatte Gymnasium. An open house with guided tours of the building and student performances will follow the ceremony. Refreshments will be served. All members of our greater community are invited.