TAC abalone cuts a bad idea

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen's Report

Last week the North Coast representative to the Department of Fish and Wildlife Recreational Abalone Advisory Committee (RAAC), Joshua Russo, emailed me to bring to light the proposed regulations that the DFG is considering, which will have a negative effect on abalone fishing.

There is a watchdog committee that was formed to give more of a voice to recreational spear fishermen, the Waterman’s Alliance.

There are other groups, locally the Sonoma County Abalone Network (http://www.abalonenetwork.org/), Northern California Kayak Anglers, Northern California Skin Divers and the Northern California Underwater Hunters.

The proposal is to limit the Total Allowable Catch (TAC), a bureaucratic terminology, to nine abalone per year and shortening the season by cutting out April and November to harvest red abalone. This all looks fine if you believe the rhetoric about the abalone fishery.

Here is the truth: there are more abalone than there were when I started diving in 1974, measured by any unbiased measure. Close to shore and easy to dive areas are under too much pressure, and that is reflected in the population of abalone in those areas.

The die-off of abalone because of an odd virus a few years ago decimated the fishery near Fort Ross and extended a few miles north.

This did not kill off all the abalone, for the most part the population/fishery is in great shape by any measure. There is a very, very small aberration in the measuring used by the DFG that is being used to “protect” the fishery. To cut the fishery back to nine is crazy, as there are few natural abalone predators since the sea otter was killed off by Russian fur traders in the early 1800’s.

The point is abalone fishing has taken massive hits through regulatory changes that really have little basis in fact. This newest proposal is not based on any scientific measurement but on hitting “triggers” in the language of the existing regulations. In other words, it is an unnecessary restriction to maintain a healthy abalone population. The fishermen and divers along our coast are in the water all the time and are more concerned than any other groups about the health of our near-shore resource. This proposal is too much. The last few changes have reduced the annual take from 50 to 24 to 18.

The proposal suggested is too soon to make yet another drastic cutback in the TAC. There have not been enough years between the past changes to properly gauge the response in the fishery, yet the perception is that the abalone population is dying. I am a strong believer in the need for resource management but abalone evoke some sort of mythical response from people.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.