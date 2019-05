Lily O’Toole, Office Assistant at University Elementary at La Fiesta School, listens intently to kindergartener, Kylie Sweetman, as she explains what veterinarians do. Kylie participated in the kindergarten and first grade “Jobs and Business Expo.” The kids spent over three months gathering information and working on their projects and presented everything at the expo held at the school Fri., May 10.

Photo by Jane Peleti