SweetPea Gift Shoppe is an all-volunteer nonprofit Gift Shoppe in Rohnert Park Senior Center. They need people to work in the gift shoppe, at festivals and in our accounting dept. We also would love to have someone help us with advertising on a very small budget. Please call 707-585-6786, or stop by Sweet Pea Gift Shoppe between the hours of 10 and 2, weekdays. We’re a small group of committed individuals that would love to have you join us.