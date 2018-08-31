SweetPea celebrates 31 years

By: Irene Hilsendager

The SweetPea gift shop located in the Rohnert Park Senior Center, is celebrating its 31st anniversary Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You are invited to join them for refreshments and free drawings.

A little history on this unusual and unique shop.

The craft shoppe idea was envisioned in 1987 by two women that wanted to bring handcrafted items to the public and at the same time raise some money for the senior center. During that period of time, a free space in Padre Town was offered to formulate a place to set up displays with handcrafted items.

But more ideas were racing through a few heads, like, “what if they went to the city to ask for money to further the concept of a shop?”

Yes, these ladies walked away with $5,000 after having convinced the City of Rohnert Park to give it a try — almost a shot in the dark.

The shop found a small store front rental on Southwest Boulevard but it was only for a short time.

The City of Rohnert Park purchased the Codding Center to be used as a senior center and the little gift store found a niche in a corner of the center and reopened its doors in November of 1990. The proudest moment was when the shoppe was able to repay its original loan only two and one half years later. The SweetPea name came about as the flower is depicted on the welcome and street signs throughout Rohnert Park.

Go and visit this little emporium store and you will find jewelry, toys, adult scarves, aprons, birdhouses, handmade greeting cards and even fancy handbags. Many gifts are purchased here.

SweetPea gives contributions several times a year to different organizations. One such program that is near and dear is the Helping Hands program that assists seniors with small home repairs, maintenance and provides a little fellowship. Repairs are limited to simple home maintenance such as leaky faucets, changing smoke detector batteries, installing carbon monoxide detectors, torn screens and other little repairs that do not call for a contractor.

Set the dates of Nov. 23 and 24 aside for the SweetPea Shoppe to have a very sparkly and beautiful holiday corner with booths and tables at the Rohnert Park Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Another free event when you may purchase gifts and goodies for your friends or loved ones. Stop and say hello and help support the Rohnert Park Senior Center. For more information, call 707-585-6780. The shop chucked full of many hand-crafted gifts is located at 6800 Hunter Dr.