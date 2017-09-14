SweetPea Gift Shoppe celebrates 30 years

By: Irene Hilsendager

Tucked away in a corner of the Rohnert Park Senior Center is a very well stocked gift shop where you see brightly colored items all hand crafted by senior citizens.

The craft shop was conceived in 1987 when several ladies felt that they could have a little storefront during the holiday season and have people bring their handcrafted items and raise money for the senior center. It was established as a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization to benefit Sonoma County seniors.

Ann Kennedy went before the City of Rohnert Park and ‘requested’ a little bit of seed money and actually came away with $5,000. She relayed to the city that she would like a little place to provide an area where senior consignees could sell and display their wares. A space was rented on Southwest Boulevard near Commerce, into a store front which had housed The Friendly Kitchen, but even though the rent was extremely low, the income was just not enough to keep the place going and eventually the doors were shuttered.

When the City of Rohnert Park purchased the Codding Center to use as a senior center, the little craft shop found a niche inside the building and opened its doors in November of 1990. The most meaningful moment was after two and a half years, the craft shop repaid its original loan.

Because the SweetPea flower is depicted on street and welcome signs, sort of symbol for the city, it was decided to use the “sweet pea” name for the craft shop.The gift shop has created a bright and new look. New consignors, new volunteers and positioning the shelves and displays made it look more organized and gave it the ‘look’ of a new store.

Sandy Bates is 76 years young and is the current president of the SweetPea Gift Shoppe. She proudly showed off all of the gift ideas and said that anyone can come in and do their holiday shopping in one swell swoop. It is a very hard choice to make in deciding which items to purchase. There are baby clothes, jewelry, toys, adult scarves, aprons, hats, kitchen towels, handmade greeting cards and handbags, all made by seniors. A very nice sale was made during a visit to the shop. A gentleman by the name of Bob Kennedy had just delivered some of his logging trucks, planes, boats and graders and in a very fast minute, a customer bought five items for her grandchildren’s Christmas gifts.

Ten volunteers, aged 69 to 90, man the shop throughout the week. The gift shop is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed on weekends, unless there is something special going on at the senior center. Some of the volunteers have had knee and carpel tunnel surgeries and even beat cancer but they still come every day to fulfill their shifts.

One of the volunteers, Shelley Melville has been enjoying her stint at the shop for fifteen years. Shelley is a retiree from the Marin Municipal Water District but being an avid crafter and has either shopped or volunteered, enjoys her new career just crafting and volunteering. There are too many volunteers and names to remember. A few of the ladies are Sue Maness, Geri Berentz, Mona Twitchell, Lynn Walsh and new volunteers are are always welcome. Just stop by the gift shop or contact someone at 707-585-6786 if you wish to be that next volunteer.

The SweetPea Gift Shoppe along with the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati, the Chapter of Realtors, the families of Bob Sheehan and Joe Tringalli received recognition not too long ago for their contributions towards the coffee bar renovation at the Rohnert Park Senior Center. SweetPea gives contributions several times a year to different organizations. One such program that is near and dear is the Helping Hands program that helps seniors with small home repairs, maintenance and provides a little fellowship. Repairs are limited to simple home maintenance such as leaky faucets, changing smoke detector batteries, installing carbon monoxide detectors, torn screens and other little repairs that do not call for a contractor. If you wish for more information, please contact the senior center at 707-585-6780.

The Silver Paws is another organization that is assisted by SweetPea. Silver Paws is a veterinary assistance program that is intended to help low-income seniors with health care for their animal companions. The program is available to qualifying seniors who are residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. For more information, contact the Animal Shelter League of Rohnert Park at 707-523-9420

The SweetPea Shoppe will have booths and tables along with many goodies at the Christmas Craft Faire which will take place November 24 and 25 in the Rohnert Park Community Center.

There is an expression at SweetPeas that goes, “If you see something you like, buy it now as it won’t be here tomorrow.”

The SweetPea Gift Shoppe, located at 6800, Hunter Dr, Rohnert Park, is celebrating 30 years, Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please join them for refreshments, free drawings and gifts with a $10 purchase.