October 14, 2018
Sweeping up solutions Sept. 21

By: Irene Hilsendager
September 21, 2018

Did you know you may clean a blender by adding 1/2 teaspoon to your blender? fill it half way with hot water and turn it on high and blend it clean; the blades will get clean very quickly.

Did you know you may clean your garbage disposer simply by cutting a lemon in quarters and drop the pieces into the hole? This will clean the blades and give a nice fresh lemony fragrance to your disposer.

Did you know you may clean the inside of your cast iron cookware by shaking salt into the cookware and wiping it clean? You do not have to wash your cast iron cookware after each use.  the salt method will keep food from sticking when frying.

Did you know that a well-seasoned wok should require only a quick rub down with a damp cloth to remove surface deposits.? follow up with a wipe from a cloth dipped in vegetable oil.

Did you know that you can remove rust from metal baking dishes by simply pour a little cola in the soak it overnight?

Did you know you may remove fingerprints from your stainless steel cutlery by simply rubbing with a cloth dampened with white vinegar?

Did you know you can clean and freshen your cleaning sponges by soaking them every so often in salt water, rinse out with clean water afterwards or just put them into the dishwasher with your regular cycle?

Did you know when you measure gooey ingredients just line the container with a sheet of plastic wrap first? Remove the wrap when the measuring is done and you have no container to clean.

Did you know you can eliminate stains on plastic contains by placing the open container outside in direct sunlight for a period of time?

Did you know you can clean a wooden cutting board by slicing a lemon and rub the board vigorously and rinse with cold water?

Did you know you should treat unfinished cutting boards or wooden bowls by coating them with mineral oil once a year?