Lifestyle
October 14, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
To Ponder October 12 To Ponder October 5 Sweeping up solutions Oct. 5 Sweeping up solutions September 28 To Ponder September 28 Sweeping up solutions Sept. 21 To Ponder September 21 Good-for-you meals with grape taste Cabernet Franc and Spaghetti Squash with Pesto and Grapes When answering the door Sweeping solution Sept. 14 Sweeping up solutions September 7 To Ponder September 14 Sweeping up solutions Aug. 31 To Pondor “Mayo Clinic on Healthy Aging,” Sweeping up solutions August 24 To Pondor Questions that can haunt you! Pinot Noir and grilled pork and veggies Sweeping up solutions August 10 Sweeping up solutions August 17 Sweeping up solutions August 3 Wit and witticism To Pondor Tips for hosting a healthy summer cookout Sweeping up solutions June 29 Top honors for Petaluma author in Las Vegas “Alexander Hamilton,” by Ron Chernow, Penguin, 2004. 818 pages. Sweeping up solutions June 1 To Pondor Pair it with: Albarino and baked Fish 5 ways to give your body a boost inside and out Simply savory meals Sweeping up solutions July 27 Sweeping up solutions June 22 Back-to-School seafood favorites Sweeping up solutions June 15 Riesling and salmon skewers over brown rice Words to ponder Joshua Hammer, “The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu, and their race to save the world’s most precious manuscripts.” Simon & Schuster Paperbacks, 2017 Sweeping up solutions June 8 Sweeping up solutions July 20 Words to Ponder Sweeping up solutions July 13 To Pondor Sweeping up solutions July 6

Sweeping up solutions Oct. 12

By: Irene Hilsendager
October 12, 2018

Did you know you should try to keep your wooden furniture out of any direct sunlight for any prolonged period? It has a drying out effect on the furniture surface.

Did you know it is easy to remove pet hair from upholstery? Just rub it off with a rubber dishwashing glove. You will find the fingers are great for accessing awkward areas.

Did you know that when you have washed your slip covers, place them back on the furniture while they are still a little damp.? This way they are more likely to dry to the right shape.

Did you know a great way to stop slip covers from moving around is to use a heavy curtain rod as a weight to hold down the cover? Tuck it under or behind the cushions, out of sight.

Did you know that club soda can often be dabbed onto a spill to prevent it setting?

Did you know you may remove red or white wine spills by sponging immediately with club soda?

Did you know moderate ink stains can sometimes be removed from certain leather by rubbing the area with baking soda? Wipe off with a damp cloth.

Did you know you may clean wicker furniture by rubbing with a stiff brush dipped in warm salt water? Be careful not to wet the wicker too much.

Did you know wicker doesn’t like really cold temperatures, so make sure you bring your wicker furniture inside during the winter months?

Did you know you can remove the musty odor from antique cupboards by rubbing the inside of the cupboard with oil of wintergreen?

Did you know that many furniture experts say it’s usually not a good idea to use silicone polishes on antique surfaces?

Did you know that sofas and chairs that are upholstered should be vacuumed regularly to keep dust and dirt from damaging the fibers?

Did you know you can clean the pages of old books by wiping with a piece of fresh white bread?

 