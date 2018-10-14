Sweeping up solutions June 8

By: Irene Hilsendager

Did you know you could remove caked on food from pans and baking sheets by pouring in a little hot water and throwing in a denture tablet? Leave overnight and wipe off the next day.

Did you know you could remove small rust marks from enamel pots and pans by rubbing with a little baking powder on a damp cloth?

Did you know baking soda on a damp rag will usually do a good cleaning job on glass baking dishes? For more stubborn residue try scouring them with a little salt on a damp cloth. Rinse well with clean water.

Did you know that you might line the measuring cup with a sheet of plastic wrap before putting in gooey products such as honey, butter or peanut butter? Remove the wrap after and you have no container to clean.

Did you know you could clean coffee and tea stains even from the most delicate cup by rubbing gently with a cloth sprinkled with baking soda?

Did you know never to wash lead crystal pieces in very hot water and certainly do not put into the dishwasher?

Did you know it is a good idea to store your glasses upright on your cupboard shelf? If stored downward, they tend to take on the odor of the material the shelf is made of.

Did you know you could clean your stainless steel sink without buying nasty smelling sprays? Sprinkle a little baking soda on a wet cloth or sponge and wipe the sink with it. Buff with a paper towel afterwards.

Did you know you could keep your sink stoppers really clean by putting them into the basket along with the cutlery when running your dishwasher?

Did you know there is an easy way to maintain your drain? Every month give your sink drain a perking up by pouring a ½ cup of salt down the sink drain and follow it with a kettle of boiling water. This should prevent most grease build up and deodorize it at the same time.

Did you know you should wash your fruit and vegetables before using them? Rinse them well with a combination of half distilled white vinegar and half cold water.

Did you know that it is easier to keep your bathtub clean if you rinse and dry it immediately after bath time? This will prevent the buildup of watermarks and soap film.

Did you know (this may sound crazy) but in an emer

gency you may unplug a sink or shower drain by pouring two or three cans of cola down the drain hole? Leave for an hour or so.

Did you know the runners on your shower door are a pain to clean? After your shower, run the sponge head of a small sponge paintbrush along the bottom runner channels. It is ideal for keeping them dry and mildew free.

Did you know that if you vacuum up all the dust and hair from your bathroom floor first, it makes it much easier to scrub the floor?

Did you know that mouthwash could be used to clean a tiled bathroom floor? Just mix about half a cup of it into two quarts of hot water and scrub.

Did you know you could get the film off a bathroom mirror by wiping it down with rubbing alcohol?

Did you know you could remove water rings from furniture by rubbing regular mayonnaise over the stain and leave for at least 3 to 4 hour, preferable overnight? Wipe with a soft cloth the next day.

Did you know you could remove water spots from furniture by mixing ½ tsp. lemon oil and 1 cup denatured alcohol? Wipe the mixture on the spot and buff it dry immediately.

Did you know you could stop the dog from chewing on the furniture leg by wiping the area down with oil of cloves?

Did you know you could remove pet hair from upholstery just by using a fabric softener sheet?

Did you know sofas and chairs that are upholstered should be vacuumed regularly to keep dust and dirt from damaging the fibers?

Did you know you could prevent small metal objects (like paper clips or pins) to be sucked up into your vacuum cleaner by simply gluing several strong flat magnets to the front underside of the head of the vacuum?

Did you know you could apply a blob of foamy shaving cream to remove a carpet stain? Rub it in well with a sponge and rinse the area off with clean water. Let dry overnight and vacuum the next day.

Remember, these are just tips. Use at your own discretion.