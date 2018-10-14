Sweeping up solutions June 29

By: Irene Hilsendager

Did you know you might remove crayon from a wall just by putting a little toothpaste on a dry cloth?

Did you know you might remove marks from wallpaper with just an art gum eraser or a dry sponge?

Did you know you could make homemade window cleaner and save money? Just mix ¼ cup of white vinegar and ¼ cup of ammonia into a bucket half-filled with warm water. Fill several spray bottles and you will have an excellent cleaner. If you want to give it a professional look, just ad a drop of blue food coloring and a few drops of lemon extract and shake well.

Did you know you could clean mini-blinds while still hanging? Take an old oven mitt and sprinkle fabric softener on both sides of it. Run the mitt between the blades of the blind and clean both the top and bottom at the same time.

Did you know you really don’t have to iron your curtains after washing? Just hang them back on the rod and take a broom handle or curtain rod and run it through the hem at the bottom of the curtain. The weight should straighten it out in no time.

Did you know sometimes you just have to remove the odor from your child’s plastic doll? Place the doll in a shopping bag with a few handfuls of cat litter. Leave it in there for two or three days.

Did you know you could prevent the dirty laundry hamper odor by leaving a used fabric softener sheet in it?

Did you know you should maintain your mattress every three or four months? Sprinkle some baking soda on the mattress and leave it on for the day then give it a good vacuum.

Did you know most foam, feather or down pillows and duvets can be washed in your washer on a cool and gentle wash setting with a mild liquid soap? Foam pillows should be air-dried and feather and down pillows can handle a tumbling in the drier set on cool. Throw in a tennis ball or two to help fluff.

Did you know TV and computer screens can be dusted with a used fabric softener sheet or a soft cloth dipped into fabric softener? The anti-static properties will help prevent dust from being attracted to the screen surface.

Did you know you could prevent brass from tarnishing quickly? Just apply some car wax, lemon oil or even spray some furniture polish on.

Did you know you could prevent dust from sticking to your ceiling fan blades by just buffing them with hard car wax?

Did you know that with the long rains, your house becomes musty? To remove the odors just boil a small pot of water on the stove with a few tbsp. of pure vanilla essence added. Or, for a quick room deodorizer in the winter, put a few drops of your favorite perfume or essential oil, through the floor heat registers. When the furnace kicks in, the warm air will distribute the fragrance throughout the rooms.

Did you know that the Bermuda Triangle (dryer) will sometimes cough up those odd socks? Keep a small basket on the dryer to throw the odd socks in and then match them up as they re-appear.

Did you know you can remove motor oil and grease just by using waterless (what mechanics use) hand cleaner as a pre-wash, if that doesn’t work, soak the garment in cola overnight. (What is it removing from your stomach?)

Did you know you could get double duty out of your bamboo steamer? Store your onions or potatoes in it while not in use. (Do not store onions and potatoes together; the gas from the onions will ruin the potatoes).

Did you know that it is easier to find your scarves if you peg them on clothes hangers and hang them in the closet? They are easier to see and do not get wrinkled.

Did you know you could attach one of those shoe bags with compartments to the back of your child’s closet door? They are great for storing toys, stuffed animals, etc.

Did you know you could cut down on odor from your bathroom wastebasket by leaving a paper towel soaked in fabric softener in it?

Remember, these are just tips. Use at your own discretion.