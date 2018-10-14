Sweeping up solutions June 22

By: Irene Hilsendager

Did you know that when heavy buttons pop off, sew them back on with dental floss; it is much stronger than thread.

Did you know when you purchase new clothes with buttons on, dab a small dot of clear fingernail polish onto the thread and it will hold for many years.

If you don’t want to use bleach when doing the laundry, add 3 tbsps. of Hydrogen Peroxide in the wash load.

When discarding a garment, remove the buttons. Someone can always use them.

Did you know a fast and easy way to clean tarnished silverware is to line a pan with aluminum foil (shiny side up)? Fill with 1 tblsp. of baking soda per two cups of water and give your silverware a great bath. It will take off the scum that the dishwasher can’t get off.

Another neat trick is to use 1 cup of dishwasher detergent with the laundry detergent and watch the whites get white.

Did you know that you never knew what to do with the little metal twist ties? A button can be reattached with the wire from the twist tie-just tear the paper off each side of the tie.

If you wash your tennis shoes, when dry, spray them with spray starch to help resist stains.

To dry your tennis shoes faster, place the blower end of the vacuum cleaner hose inside.

Shoelaces are apt to stay tied if you dampen them before tying.

Your dishwasher sometimes smells or doesn’t get the dishes bright, run a packet of citrus-flavored drink mix through a cycle instead of the dishwasher soap while empty. Makes it smell nice and looks new.

Did you know there is a new method of getting the stink out of your shoes? Put the shoes in a reusable plastic bag and freeze overnight. The cold kills the bacteria. And if you have hot feet, it sure does cools them off.

Did you know when your soaped steel wool pads rust, just store them in a zipped plastic bag in the freezer.

Have you ever tried flat coca cola to clean your toilet? Imagine what it can do to your stomach.

If the screws in your eyeglasses keep loosening, put a drop of clear nail polish on the screw after retightening.

Did you know the cost of perfume has more to do with its advertising and marketing expenses than the cost of the ingredients?

Remember, these are just tips. Use at your own discretion.