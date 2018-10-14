Sweeping up solutions June 15

By: Irene Hilsendager

Did you know that if you fill a sheer stocking with tea leaves and stuff them into your shoes, the smell from the shoes will disappear in a day or so?

Did you know that if you use a one-liter plastic soda bottle filled with hot water, you may use it as a hot water bottle in an emergency? Always wrap a towel around it though.

Did you know a bag of frozen vegetables from the freezer will act as a quick fix ice pack?

Did you know you may clean your electric can opener by just running a piece of paper towel through it to pick up the grease and junk?

Did you know that if you have a grease fire in a pan, just put a tight lid on it and it will snuff out the oxygen?

Did you know that if you add just a ½ cup of baking soda to your wash load it will make the clothes smell fresh? Front loading washers having a tendency to smell.

Did you know you may add a drop of perfume to the water in your steam iron to make your clothes have a great fragrance?

Did you know you may make a quick salad dressing by just placing a small amount of olive oil and wine vinegar into an almost empty ketchup bottle and shake?

Did you know that you may remove the corrosion around your car battery posts by just using a thick solution of baking soda and water? Let stand for about 15 minutes and wash it off.

Did you know you may clean dentures by just soaking them overnight in white vinegar?

Remember, these are just tips. Use at your discretion.