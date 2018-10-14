Sweeping up solutions July 27

Did you know that heating a half an onion in the microwave for two minutes and wrapping it in a cloth you may hold it flat to the ear for 15 minutes and it just may end an earache?

Did you know that if you only need a half onion, use the top half first because the bottom half will keep longer in the refrigerator?

Did you know that you can cut down on the high acidic contents of spaghetti sauce just by adding chopped carrots to the sauce?

Did you know never to put a whole tomato in the microwave as it will explode?

Did you know you may remove scratches from wooden furniture with the flesh of pecans or walnuts? Rub the scratch and then rub with your finger until the area is warm.

Did you know when chopping nuts in a blender, just try adding a small amount of sugar? It will keep the nuts from sticking together.

Did you know you may shell pecans very easy if you first soak them in boiling water for 15 minutes?

Did you know that cooked wild rice will last about a week in the refrigerator, but it will keep 3 to 4 months in the freezer?

Did you know in order to peel sweet potatoes easily just boil them for 15 to 35 minutes and then immerse them in a bowl of ice-cold water for 20 to 30 seconds? The skins should fall off very easily.

Remember, these are just tips. Use at your own discretion.