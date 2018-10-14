Lifestyle
October 14, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Sweeping up solutions Oct. 12 To Ponder October 12 To Ponder October 5 Sweeping up solutions Oct. 5 Sweeping up solutions September 28 To Ponder September 28 Sweeping up solutions Sept. 21 To Ponder September 21 Good-for-you meals with grape taste Cabernet Franc and Spaghetti Squash with Pesto and Grapes When answering the door Sweeping solution Sept. 14 Sweeping up solutions September 7 To Ponder September 14 Sweeping up solutions Aug. 31 To Pondor “Mayo Clinic on Healthy Aging,” Sweeping up solutions August 24 To Pondor Questions that can haunt you! Pinot Noir and grilled pork and veggies Sweeping up solutions August 10 Sweeping up solutions August 17 Sweeping up solutions August 3 Wit and witticism To Pondor Tips for hosting a healthy summer cookout Sweeping up solutions June 29 Top honors for Petaluma author in Las Vegas “Alexander Hamilton,” by Ron Chernow, Penguin, 2004. 818 pages. Sweeping up solutions June 1 To Pondor Pair it with: Albarino and baked Fish 5 ways to give your body a boost inside and out Simply savory meals Sweeping up solutions June 22 Back-to-School seafood favorites Sweeping up solutions June 15 Riesling and salmon skewers over brown rice Words to ponder Joshua Hammer, “The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu, and their race to save the world’s most precious manuscripts.” Simon & Schuster Paperbacks, 2017 Sweeping up solutions June 8 Sweeping up solutions July 20 Words to Ponder Sweeping up solutions July 13 To Pondor Sweeping up solutions July 6

Sweeping up solutions July 27

July 27, 2018

Did you know that heating a half an onion in the microwave for two minutes and wrapping it in a cloth you may hold it flat to the ear for 15 minutes and it just may end an earache?

Did you know that if you only need a half onion, use the top half first because the bottom half will keep longer in the refrigerator?

Did you know that you can cut down on the high acidic contents of spaghetti sauce just by adding chopped carrots to the sauce?

Did you know never to put a whole tomato in the microwave as it will explode?

Did you know you may remove scratches from wooden furniture with the flesh of pecans or walnuts? Rub the scratch and then rub with your finger until the area is warm.

Did you know when chopping nuts in a blender, just try adding a small amount of sugar? It will keep the nuts from sticking together.

Did you know you may shell pecans very easy if you first soak them in boiling water for 15 minutes?

Did you know that cooked wild rice will last about a week in the refrigerator, but it will keep 3 to 4 months in the freezer?

Did you know in order to peel sweet potatoes easily just boil them for 15 to 35 minutes and then immerse them in a bowl of ice-cold water for 20 to 30 seconds? The skins should fall off very easily.

Remember, these are just tips. Use at your own discretion.