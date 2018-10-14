Sweeping up solutions July 13

Lifestyle
October 14, 2018
By: Irene Hilsendager
Did you know you could clean brick or stone just by simply mopping the patio or walkway with a solution made from 1 cup of white vinegar in a bucket of warm water? 

Did you know those terrible bird droppings on your car may be removed with apple cider vinegar in a sprayer bottle? Douse the spot and it wipes right off.

Did you know you can get rid of those mites, aphids or mealy bugs from your flower or vegetable plants by mixing your own concoction? Mix ¼ c. of buttermilk, 2 cups white flour and 2 gallons of water in a bucket, mix well and strain into a handheld sprayer bottle and douse the plants from top to bottom? The flour stops their breathing.

Did you know you can trap those pesky flies just by beating 1 egg yolk with 1 tablespoon of molasses and a pinch of black pepper? Pour the mixture into jar lids or shallow cans and set them around the house. When the flies hit the mixture, they won’t take off again.

 

Remember, these are just tips. Use at your own discretion.