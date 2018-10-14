Sweeping up solutions August 3

By: Irene Hilsendagere

Did you know that if you spray rubbing alcohol on fruit flies they will fall to the floor where you can scoop them up and discard?

Did you know that if you keep a few sticks of wrapped spearmint chewing gum near an open package of pasta, you will prevent mealworms?

Did you know that if you shake baking soda around mice hiding spots, they will stay away?

Did you know if you have a mouse hole near a wall just smear a bit of mint toothpaste nearby and the smell will deter them?

Did you know that baiting a mousetrap with peanut butter is more advantageous than cheese?

Did you know that if you set your mouse trap inside a brown paper bag you won’t have to handle the remains?

Did you know that if you store winter clothes next year, just put a few leftover soap slivers in a vented plastic bag and add it to your closet? The soap will keep moths from damaging your clothes and it smells good too.

Did you know that if you squirt a little hairspray into the air, flies or bees will scatter away?

Remember, these are just tips. Use at your own discretion.