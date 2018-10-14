Sweeping up solutions August 17

By: Irene Hilsendager

Did you know for a cheap and effective way for bath oil, mix sunflower oil with either crushed lavender or rose petals? Let stand a few days before using.

Do you know you can revive hairbrushes and combs by soaking them in a pot of warm water and one tablespoon of baking soda or ammonia?

Did you know that if you lose a contact, turn off the lights and turn on a flashlight? The lens will reflect the light.

Did you know that if gloves bother you while working in the garden or yard and you hate getting dirt under your fingernails, just rub your nails over a bar of soap before starting to work?

Did you know that laundry detergent makes a great hand cleaner for very dirty hands? To freshen your feet, rub a few lemon slices over them.

Did you know that if you have trouble getting your nail polish bottle open, just dab a smidgen of vegetable oil on the threads of the nail polish bottle and the cap won’t stick?

Did you know that when playing with your pet it is known to reduce blood pressure, improve your mood and reduce stress? This works with any small animal except dust bunnies.

Did you know a good treatment for sunburn is to make a paste of baking soda and water and apply or take a sponge soaked with apple-cider vinegar and gently apply to the sun-burned skin? (This was a hint picked up in the Armed Forces-many bottles of vinegar were stolen out of the mess hall.)

Did you know the easiest way to remove a splinter? Put a drop of white glue all over the splinter, let it dry and then peel off the dried glue, the splinter usually sticks to the pulled off glue.

Did you know if you want to make a bar of soap last longer-unwrap it before you use it and let it dry out? If it has a nice scent to it just drop it in your lingerie drawer and your undies will have a great scent.

Did you know to keep your cuticles nice and soft, massage olive oil or any other vegetable oil to prevent hang nails?

Did you know that if you soak a cotton ball in vinegar and apply it to a bruise, it will reduce the blueness and speed up the healing process?

Did you know that by storing slivers of soap in a clean nylon sock, you could make a self-soaping washcloth for the tub or shower? Just tie a very tight knot at the end of the sock.

Did you know when sunless tanners leave marks on your knuckles and cuticles, in order to get rid of the stain, just moisten a cotton ball with nail polish remover and dab away.

Did you know when your child cries while removing an adhesive bandage from them just take a blow dryer on low for about 30 seconds and melt the adhesive and it will make the removal easy.

Did you know when a razor burn hurts you may just apply a thin layer of plain yogurt for three minutes and rinse with cool water? The lactic acid in the yogurt soothes the skin.

Did you know you could shine shoes with lip balm? Put a little dab in front, on the back and each side and buff with a tissue. I recommend this only in a pinch.

Did you know your jeans would like to play tennis? If your new jeans are too stiff, no need to wash them, just throw them in a dryer with three tennis balls for 15 minutes on a low setting and those jeans will be very comfy.

Does your mascara go on clumpy? Just roll the tube between your hands for a minute and the heat from your hands will dissolve any clumps in the mascara.

Did you know you could remove cooking oil stains from clothing with regular shampoo? Just make sure it doesn’t have a built-in conditioner.

Did you know that toothpaste removes stubborn black marks on linoleum or vinyl flooring?

Remember, these are just tips. Use at your own discretion.