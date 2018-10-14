Sweeping up solutions Aug. 31

By: Irene Hilsendager

Did you know you can beautify your jewelry just by washing each piece separately with dishwashing detergent and water and then wipe with a soft cloth.?

Did you know you should never immerse turquoise, opals and marcasite jewelry in water? Instead polish with a soft dry chamois and a gentle brush?

Did you know you can clean your amber jewelry by wiping with a soft cloth wrung out in warm soapy water. Dry immediately?

Did you know you can clean costume or inexpensive jewelry by dropping two Seltzer tablets into a glass of water for about five minutes and pat dry with a clean towel?

Did you know you may clean your emeralds, diamonds, rubies and sapphires with club soda? Put your jewelry in a glass of it overnight and they will shine like new in the morning.

Did you know you should wear your pearls or coral necklaces regularly as the oils from your skin adds a gentle luster? After wearing, wipe with a chamois to remove traces of perspiration that can damage the surface.

Did you know you may remove those annoying tangles in your thin necklace chains by placing it on a glass surface and add a drop of oil and use a pin to tease out the knots? Then rinse in warm water.

Did you know never to wear silver jewelry in pools because the chlorine can cause pitting and small indentations on the surface? So, leave your valuable jewelry at home before heading to the pool.

Did you know that if your clothes are still dripping wet when you take them out of the washing machine just put them back in and set the cycle to spin? You will use less energy in the dryer.

Did you know you can add a big dry towel to the clothes dryer when drying jeans and other bulky items? It will cut the drying time.

Did you know you can remove smoky smell from your clothes by filling your bathtub with hot water and add 1 cup of white vinegar? Just hang the clothes above the steaming water the smoke smell will dissipate in about a half hour?

Did you know that if your clothes are extra greasy just add a can of lemon-lime soda to your washing machine along with detergent? The acid in the soda breaks down the oil and your wash will sparkle.

Did you know that if you get a grease spot on suede you can dip an old toothbrush in white vinegar and gently brush over the grease?

Did you know you can use the cleaned-out ketchup bottle to keep a mixture of water and laundry detergent and use it to quickly pre-treat stains on your clothing?

Did you know that if you get berry stains on your clothes just soak them overnight in equal parts milk and white vinegar then launder as usual?

Did you know you can get an ink stain out by just spraying with ultra-stiffening hairspray on the spot then launder as usual.

Did you know you can remove perspiration stains from white shirts by crushing 4 aspirin tablets into 1/2 cup warm water and apply to the stain? Soak for at least three hours and launder as usual.

Remember, these are just tips. Use at your own discretion.