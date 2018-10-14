Sweeping up solutions June 1

By: Irene Hilsendager

Did you know you can easily clean your toilet by using mouthwash? Jut pour one capful into the bowl and leave for 15 minutes and give it a good scrub with your toilet bowl brush.

Did you know you may disinfect a plastic cutting board by merely washing it thoroughly, rub a half cut lemon over and stick in the microwave for a minute?

Did you know hard water causes spots on the dishes in the dishwasher? Just add a spoonful of baking soda to the next load and the dishes should come out spot free.

Did you know you can get those mineral deposits out of your dishwasher by just running the dishwasher with a packet of powdered lemonade mix instead of the washer detergent?

Did you know you may get rid of the coffee or tea stains out of your mugs by just wetting a rag with baking soda and scrub the mug? Works wonders!

Did you know that you may use a pencil eraser to wipe off the metal contacts on your cell phone, etc? The rechargeable items will get a better charge.

Did you know you may apply club soda with a moist sponge to get a scratch-free cleaner for sparkly countertops?

Did you know by placing a little vodka on a sponge or paper towel, you may then wipe the faucet, sink and other stainless steel items to get that sparkle again?

Did you know you can get rid of the terrible bacteria that lives in your kitchen sponges by just wringing them out in cool water and nuke in the microwave for 30-60 seconds?

Did you know your hair dryer can help you get rid of the grease and grime on your range’s hood? Blast it with the dryer and when it’s warm, it will wipe off with a damp sponge.

Did you know you can clean brass just by applying white, non-gel toothpaste on a soft cloth and rub firmly? Use another clean cloth to shine it.

Did you know you can get the hairspray off your eye glasses by simply rubbing alcohol on them and be amazed how clearly you can see again?

Remember, these are just tips. Use at your own discretion.