Sweeping up solutions!

By: Irene Hilsendager

•Did you know you may remove tar from your car by making a paste of baking soda and water? Just apply it to the tar with a soft cloth. Let it dry and rinse off with warm water.

•Did you know you may remove rust from a chrome bumper just by crumpling aluminum foil that has been dipped in cola?

•Did you know you may keep your car smelling fresh by adding a sheet of fabric softener to the door pocket or in the trunk?

•Did you know you may fill the ash tray in your car (if it still has it) with baking soda and making the car smell fresh?

•Did you know you may go to the nearest carpet store and ask for free samples to use as floor mats in your car?

•Did you know you may use an old oven mitt to wash your car? Or keep one in the trunk to handle hot auto engine parts?

•Did you know you may use steel-wool pads to clean whitewall tires?

•Did you know you may renew the life of your windshield wipers by just wiping them down with rubbing alcohol from time to time?

•Did you know that if you freeze all kinds of nuts before cracking, it will make it much easier?

•Did you know you may use the tin coffee cans as a container for baking bread? Fill only half full however.

•Did you know that by adding a very small amount of white vinegar to a can of whipped (roughen) icing, it retains moisture?

•Did you know you can keep your cake from drying out if you add a half apple to the container?

•Did you know that if you run out of cooling racks while baking you may use butter knives by lining them in alternate directions and put your baking sheet on top?

•Did you know you can keep your baked cookies crisp just by leaving the lid on the cookie jar a little ajar?

Remember these are just tips, use at your own discretion.