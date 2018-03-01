Sweeping up Solutions

By: Irene Hilsendager

Did you know that by adding a small amount of white vinegar to icing it will prevent the icing from hardening?

Did you know that if you spray the beaters with vegetable oil spray before using, the cake batter won’t come up onto the beaters?

Did you know that if you put small marshmallows on the bottom of a pumpkin pie, as the pie bakes the marshmallows will expand and rise to the top?

Did you know you can make chocolate curls by just running your vegetable peeler on a cooled chocolate bar?

Did you know that when you grate cheese, just spray a liquid vegetable or cooking spray on the grater for an easier cleanup?

Did you know you should always bring cheese to room temperature about an hour before serving so the flavors will be much better?

Did you know you should never freeze cheese?

Did you know that eggs should always be stored with the tapered end down?

Did you know that the refrigerator shelf life of eggs is close to five weeks? Always store eggs in the original carton on an inside shelf of the fridge. Never store eggs in the refrigerator door.

Remember, these are just tips. Use at your own discretion.