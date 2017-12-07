Sweeping solutions

By: Irene Hilsendager

• Did you know if you spray a little white vinegar on your trashcans and trash bags you can keep squirrels, raccoons and other pests away? Most four-footed critters do not like the smell.

• Did you know that most spices and herbs lose their potency over time and last only about six months? When you open a new jar, write the date on it so you know when to replace it.

• Did you know that fat floats on top of gravies, soups, etc; it can be easily removed by placing a slice of fresh white bread on top of the fat for a few seconds? When the bread has absorbed the fat, please dispose of it-if you leave the bread on the soup too long, it will fall apart.

• Did you know that you could use your blender to smooth lumpy gravy or add a pinch of salt to the flour before adding any liquid? If your gravy burns, stir in a teaspoon of peanut butter to cover up the burnt flavor without changing the taste.

• Did you know that when you have trouble getting condensed soup to slide out of the can, simply shake the can first and then open it from the bottom?

Did you know you could make your soup go farther by adding cooked pasta, rice or barley to it?

• Did you know by dissolving a packet of clear gelatin in the final rinse when you wash your sheer curtain, and you hang them up to dry, it will eliminate most of the wrinkles? Beats standing there and ironing forever.

• Did you know you could eliminate that terrible dripping sound at night when you listen to the faucet go drip, drip? Tie a piece of string to the nozzle and place the other end on the drain. The water will flow down the thread and into the drain.

• Did you know that frozen vinegar ice cubes could keep your disposal smelling clean and running properly? The vinegar deodorizes while the ice sharpens the blades and gets rid of any dried food that might be stuck.

• Did you know if your dog comes in from the rain and smells really funky, just dry him off with a dryer sheet and they will smell spring time fresh?

• Did you know if you put a few drops of liquid detergent in the water you use to clean a plant’s leaves, it would keep the bugs off and if they go into the potted soil at night, they will die?

• Did you know you could help your kitty with hairballs by applying a drop of petroleum jelly to his nose? When he licks it off, it will help eliminate future hairballs.

• Did you know that you could get rid of flies or bees by spraying them with hairspray?

• Did you know that you should actually save the water from cooking your vegetables and give it to your pets by mixing it with their regular food. It’s a good way to get some vitamins into them.

• Did you know that your sponges and dishcloths should be washed or run through the dishwasher every day? Can openers also have the potential to spread germs, wipe them clean after each use? You are surprised how often you turn the can opener upside down and there is dried food under the blade.

• Always wash your hands before preparing food and using the bathroom. Flu season is here and you can never be too careful.