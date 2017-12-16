Sweeping Up Solutions

By: Irene Hilsendager

• Did you know you may remove the rust from a knife by plunging it into a big onion and let it sit for a few seconds. Repeat this several times and the rust will dissolve. Wash and dry as usual.

• Did you know that if you lose the knob to a pot lid, don’t throw it out just place a screw into the hole and with the thread side up, just attach a cord to the screw?

• Did you know that by using a blade from your hand mixer, you do not need to purchase one of those reamers to juice your citrus fruit?

• Did you know that dental floss is better to use to truss the bird?

• Did you know you may use your pizza cutter to slice tortillas, sandwiches, pancakes, and brownies?

• Did you know you may use aluminum foil to make a funnel? Just fold a sheet of foil in half width-wise and roll into the shape of a funnel.

• Did you know that if you buy a giant jug of vegetable oil and add it to a clean spray bottle; you don’t have to buy aerosol cooking sprays?

• Did you know that if you have a grease fire in a pan just cover the pan immediately with a lid? Keep a box of baking soda next to your stove as it is the best fire extinguisher. Never use water to put out a grease flame.

• Did you know that by adding a dash or two of baking soda to beans when cooking beans, their gas-producing properties will be reduced?

• Did you know that when your margarine tub is empty, don’t throw it away just put some veggies into the tub and microwave it for a few seconds?

• Did you know that you can make your lace tablecloth or doily white again by soaking in a bucket of sour milk for a few hours? Make sure you hand-wash it in mild detergent afterward.

• Did you know you may fluff and refresh your pillows by placing them in the dryer with fabric softener and two clean tennis balls for a few minutes?

• Did you know you may freshen your draperies by placing them in the dryer with a damp towel on the delicate cycle for a half hour?

Remember, these are just tips. Use with your own discretion.