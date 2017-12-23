Sweeping Up Solutions!

By: Irene Hilsendager

• Did you know that champagne is better if not chilled for a long period of time in the refrigerator?

• Did you know you may freeze your left-over wine in ice cube trays and use then when you would season a dish that calls for wine?

• Did you know you can use cottage cheese for a dip by placing in a blender until it is nicely creamed?

• Did you know you may freeze different colors of grapes to use in your holiday punches?

• Did you know that the rule of thumb for how much ice you need at a party is about one pound per person?

• Did you know you can make your own butter servings by squeezing it through a pastry bag onto a cookie sheet and place in the refrigerator?

• Did you know (now that Halloween is over) to really keep the inside of the pumpkin in good shape, just spray the inside and outside with an antiseptic spray to kill the bacteria?

• Did you know you can clean red wine off a carpet by using shaving cream?

• Did you know you should keep your vodka in the refrigerator?

• Did you know that papaya and cantaloupe are two of the most nutritious fruits available?

• Did you know coconut water is almost fat-free and high in vitamin K?

• Did you know you can sweeten your garbage disposal by putting orange or lemon rinds down and running the cold water while the disposal is running?

• Did you know you may ripen fruit more quickly by placing it in a brown paper bag?

• Did you know apples will spoil about ten times faster at room temperature?

These are just tips, use at your own discretion.