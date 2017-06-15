Sutton takes oath of Eagle Scout

By: Irene Hilsendager

Under dark menacing clouds, amid thunder, flashes of lightning and eventually rain and hail, Kyle Sutton took his Eagle Scout oath Sunday in the garden at Sally Tomatoes.

Kyle joined Troop 2 in April of 2010 and never stopped to look back or ask what is next. With the support of his parents Dr. Wayne and Michelle Sutton, Kyle went from Scout Rank to Eagle Scout in seven years and totaled up very impressive numbers.

Sutton earned a total of 34 merit badges; although only 21 merit badges are required, along with spending 72 nights outdoors on some funny and serious camping experiences. Sometimes people were lost, left behind or getting much too close to cacti.

Sutton also excelled in leadership positions: Quartermaster, Assistant Patrol Leader, in fact, Patrol Leader twice, Librarian, Troop Guide and Senior Patrol Leader.

The Eagle Scout Service Project is the opportunity for a Scout to demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of any religious institution, any school or his community. For his Eagle project Lyle planned and provided leadership for the restoration of the picnic tables and horseshoe pits at La Tercera Park in Petaluma.

About only four percent of Boy Scouts are granted the rank of Eagle Scout after a very lengthy review process. Since it’s founding, more than 2.5 million men have earned the Eagle Scout rank.

Eagle Scouts are expected to set an example for other scouts and to become the leaders in life that they have demonstrated themselves to be in Scouting. A few of the famous Eagle Scouts are Gerald R. Ford, 38th President of the United States Steven Spielberg, Academy Award-winning film director and Neil A. Armstrong, the first person to set foot on the moon.